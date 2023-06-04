Man dead, another injured in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another injured on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 5:21 a.m. on Marion Avenue.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other victim was later found at the hospital in non-critical condition, according to police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.