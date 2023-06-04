Man dead, another injured in East Memphis shooting
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another injured on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 5:21 a.m. on Marion Avenue.
One victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
The other victim was later found at the hospital in non-critical condition, according to police.
