Man dead, another injured in East Memphis shooting

(WMC Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another injured on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 5:21 a.m. on Marion Avenue.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other victim was later found at the hospital in non-critical condition, according to police.

