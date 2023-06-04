Hotter temperatures with a downpour or two possible in the afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will climb a few more degrees this afternoon, but thankfully the humidity will remain low. There could be a passing downpour or two during peak heating this afternoon but most will stay dry. The pattern will remain mainly hot and dry for most of the week with slight chances of rain especially midweek with a cold front. This front will allow temperatures to drop slightly.

* Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for Crittenden, Shelby and Desoto Counties through this afternoon. Limit outdoor activity if you suffer from respiratory issues.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and hot with a passing downpour possible, highs in the mid 90s along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind at 5 MPH and overnight lows near 70.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows near 70, winds out of the northeast at 5 -10 MPH.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy, a stray shower possible along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible in the afternoon and highs near 90, lows near 70. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms along with afternoon highs in the near 90. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly Sunny on Saturday with highs near 90 and lows near 70. On Sunday partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower with highs back around 90.

