Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter celebrates 5th year of sisterhood and service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -One local Alpha Kappa Alpha Chapter celebrated its 5th anniversary of sisterhood and service.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated was founded on sisterhood and service to all Mankind 115 years ago.

Working together with over 1 thousand chapters worldwide, that mission remains possible today.

Allowing each chapter to meet the need of the community they lie within.

Tracey Morant Adams, Southeastern Alpha Kappa Alpha Regional Director, says that “when our chapters are chartered, they are chartered because there is a need that has to be addressed in their various communities.”

Alpha Gamma Omega is the 3rd graduate chapter to charter in the city of Memphis. But since their charter, they have served the Raleigh, Bartlett, and Frayser community in various ways.

Park cleanups, advocating for social justice, and voter registration is just some of what the chapters have done in their respective areas.

Alpha Gamma Omega Chapter President, Dr. Jarita Mitchell says “We just look and find the need. We’re feeding children over the breaks just so you know they can have breakfast lunch and dinner. And that’s focused on the need of that community.

The celebration took place Saturday in Memphis.

Allowing the sisters to come together and reflect on the work they have done in the community.

Putting others at the forefront of their mind.

Alpha Kappa Alpha First International Vice President, Charletta Wilson Jacks says " So, if we’re not serving a community, we don’t invest in the community then others will not. We have to be here to help others succeed.”

International, Regional, and local leadership of the sorority came together to speak on the importance of community involvement and why the sorority finds it their mission to help those in need by leading the way and doing the work.

First International Vice President, Wilson Jacks says " Our members have the education; they have the experience. We encourage them to lead the way and when they lead the way, the other communities will follow.”

Just like every other Divine 9 organization, the sorority’s mission remains the same: to provide a strong foundation for all of its sisters.

But the first step is to make the first move. International First Vice President, Wilson Jacks says “Your community matters, and your voice matters. Get out there and let your local officials know that you want action.”

