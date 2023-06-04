1 dead, 1 injured in three-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one person dead and another injured on Saturday night.

The crash happened on Pleasant Ridge Road, east of Ricks Road in north Shelby County according to SCSO.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

