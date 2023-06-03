Vandal damages vintage display car outside National Civil Rights Museum, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say one of the vintage display cars outside the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel is damaged after an unknown suspect climbed over the display barrier and stood atop the car, denting the roof.

Two cars are parked in front of the historic motel — a white 1959 Dodge Royal with lime green fins and a white 1968 Cadillac.

Police say the unknown vandal climbed on top of the 64-year-old Dodge, causing the roof to bow inward.

Both cars are intended to orient visitors to the time period of the civil rights movement.

Though Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. often was driven to Memphis events in a white Cadillac owned by the late local activist and community leader Cornelia Crenshaw, the cars at the museum have no historical significance, according to the museum.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.