Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Vandal damages vintage display car outside National Civil Rights Museum, police say

(Right) A 1959 Dodge Royal, displayed outside the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine...
(Right) A 1959 Dodge Royal, displayed outside the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, damaged by an unknown vandal who allegedly jumped over the display barrier and stood atop the vintage car, according to Memphis police.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say one of the vintage display cars outside the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel is damaged after an unknown suspect climbed over the display barrier and stood atop the car, denting the roof.

Two cars are parked in front of the historic motel — a white 1959 Dodge Royal with lime green fins and a white 1968 Cadillac.

Police say the unknown vandal climbed on top of the 64-year-old Dodge, causing the roof to bow inward.

Both cars are intended to orient visitors to the time period of the civil rights movement.

Though Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. often was driven to Memphis events in a white Cadillac owned by the late local activist and community leader Cornelia Crenshaw, the cars at the museum have no historical significance, according to the museum.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews at the scene
Cause of deadly fire that killed 4 children revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
‘He carried me into the bushes like a baby’: 17-year-old attacked in Overton Park, police...
‘He carried me into the bushes like a baby’: 17-year-old attacked in Overton Park, police searching for suspect
According to the Memphis Police Department, the children were home alone when the fire started.
MLGW shut off electricity to apartment where deadly fire broke out, utility says
15-year-old charged in death of beloved fruit vendor
15-year-old charged in death of beloved fruit vendor

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a drier but hotter weekend in the Mid-South
Mid-South women inspire others to break barriers as DJs
Mid-South women inspire others to break barriers as DJs
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-June 2, 2023
MPD: Suspects at large after vandalizing property at Idlewild Elementary
MPD searches for persons of interest after property vandalized at Idlewild Elementary