MPD: Two massage parlor employees accused of sexual battery of customer

Two employees are accused of sexual battery(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two employees at a massage parlor are being accused of sexual battery after inappropriately touching a customer.

On May 31, MPD conducted an undercover operation in an attempt to expose the sexual misconduct that was taking place inside its walls.

A victim in the parlor was inappropriately touched by the massage therapists that were present.

Two employees, Canpel Chen and Jihanua Su, were both apprehended and taken into police custody.

Both are now facing charges of sexual battery and are currently awaiting their next trial date.

