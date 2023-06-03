Man dead in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:42 p.m. on Cherry Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

Reports indicate that the suspect is known to the victim, according to MPD.

