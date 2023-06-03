Hot but not as humid with a stray shower possible in the afternoon

Advertise with Us
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Drier air will settle in across the Mid-South over this weekend, taking a bite out of the humidity. Although the air will be drier, temperatures will warm quickly and will likely lead to higher temperatures across the area. A stray shower or two will be possible this afternoon but most will remain hot and dry this weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and hot with a stray shower possible, highs in the lower 90s along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs near 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind at 5-10 MPH and overnight lows near 70.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and hot with highs near 94 and overnight lows near 70, winds out of the northeast at 5-10 MPH.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers and highs near 90. Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90.

