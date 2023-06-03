Advertise with Us
Clarksdale city leaders and activists search for solutions to gun violence

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - The first day of June kicks off National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend.

It’s to support the survivors and victims of gun violence.

Members of the Clarksdale chapter Mother Demanding Action are rallying this weekend to put a stop to gun violence.

The mothers said it’s important to bring awareness to the issue so that you or your loved ones won’t be next.

“If you knew my son, he wasn’t, you know, that kid,” said Lekitha Hill, a member of Mothers Demanding Action.

In February 2017, Hill’s only child Dayeveon Hill was gunned down in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

“He was 18, a senior at Clarksdale High, a football player, and he was murdered by another classmate,” said Hill.

The devastation led Hill to the group Mothers Demanding Action to cope with the grief and educate others about gun violence.

“Everyone in this group is not a victim, nor survivor. They’re just concerned people that want... education of this senseless activity,” said Hill.

Recently, the city has been experiencing a crime wave recently caused by gun violence.

On May 22, 14 people were shot after a concert in three separate shootings.

Later, the same day, 15-year-old Cornelius McGee was shot and killed by a former Clarksdale police officer.

Cornelius McGee
Cornelius McGee(Mother)

The mothers said they want to see stricter gun control laws, zero tolerance for retaliation, and peace and unity in the community.

“I think that we just have to be more conscious of the decisions that we make that affect other people,” said Hill.

Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy said it is important to acknowledge those who have been affected by gun violence.

Mothers Demanding Action will hold their rally on June 3 at noon in Downtown Clarksdale at the Blues Alley.

