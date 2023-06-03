Advertise with Us
Celebration event announced for Tyre Nichols’ would-be 30th birthday

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci announce birthday events for Tyre Nichols
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - National civil rights and personal injury attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci have released birthday event details honoring Tyre Nichols in Memphis for Monday — what would have been his 30th birthday.

The event will include music, food trucks, poetry, and more.

Nichols died on Jan. 10, days after he was involved in a traffic stop conducted by the Memphis Police Department’s Scorpion Unit that left him critically injured.

Officers were indicted by a grand jury and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and official oppression on Jan. 26.

Attorneys for the family released the following statement:

“June 5th should be a day of great celebration for Tyre Nichols and his extended family on what would have been his 30th birthday, but instead we use the day as a recommitment to justice in his name. We, along with his family, are dedicated to creating a legacy of accountability and change, so that not one citizen –– especially no Black or Brown citizen –– experiences what Tyre did: senseless, traumatic and tragic treatment by officers sworn to protect and serve.”

The birthday celebration will take place Monday, June 5, at 6 p.m. at Fourth Bluff Park on North Front Street.

Front Street will be blocked off and turned into a skate park for the event.

