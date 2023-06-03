Another hot day with spot showers in the afternoon for Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly clear night ahead with temperature sticking in the 90s until this evening. Winds will be out of the northeast 5 to 10 mph. Overnight we will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s, low 70s.

TOMORROW: Another hot day with highs reaching the low to mid 90s. Humidity will stay low for this time of year through the weekend. Winds will again be out of the northeast 5 to 10 mph. We do have a chance for a stray shower or two into the afternoon, but most will stay dry.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Highs will stay in the low 90s until we get into mid-week. A few back-door cold fronts will try to make their way into our area through the week keeping humidity values down into the latter portion of the week. We will see a few small rain chances through the week but as of now nothing widespread is expected.

