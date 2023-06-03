4 injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people injured on Friday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:47 a.m. on Mill Stream Drive.

Four victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Three of the victims were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The fourth victim refused treatment, according to police.

Police say there was at least one shooter and the suspects were occupying a black Dodge Charger being trailed by a grey Dodge Charger.

The suspects drove away from the scene in an unknown direction.

