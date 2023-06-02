Your First Alert to a drier but hotter weekend in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A northeast wind is driving dry air into the Mid-South where it will remain for the next few days. This will give the area a nice break from the humidity, but dry air also warms quickly during the day making for warmer temperatures this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows near 70.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s and lows near 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 90.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.