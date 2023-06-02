Whitehaven church to host mobile food pantry for those in need Saturday
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Faithful Baptist Church in Whitehaven is collaborating with the Mid-South Food Bank to host a mobile pantry and food distribution to those in need on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The mobile food pantry will be serving those living in the 38109, 38116, and 38126 zip codes.
Only two vouchers can be served per vehicle.
A photo I.D. and proof of residency are required.
The mobile food pantry is free to all residents who qualify for:
- SNAP benefits
- Home Energy Assistance
- Supplement Security Income
- Public Housing
- Temporary Assistance for Needy Families
- Medicare/Medicaid
- or residents who are willing to complete and sign a Self-Declaration of Income statement showing total household income is below the poverty level.
No walk-ups are permitted. Only vehicle traffic will be served.
