Whitehaven church to host mobile food pantry for those in need Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Faithful Baptist Church in Whitehaven is collaborating with the Mid-South Food Bank to host a mobile pantry and food distribution to those in need on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The mobile food pantry will be serving those living in the 38109, 38116, and 38126 zip codes.

Only two vouchers can be served per vehicle.

A photo I.D. and proof of residency are required.

The mobile food pantry is free to all residents who qualify for:

SNAP benefits

Home Energy Assistance

Supplement Security Income

Public Housing

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families

Medicare/Medicaid

or residents who are willing to complete and sign a Self-Declaration of Income statement showing total household income is below the poverty level.

No walk-ups are permitted. Only vehicle traffic will be served.

