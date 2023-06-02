Advertise with Us
Whitehaven church to host mobile food pantry for those in need Saturday

(WALB)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Faithful Baptist Church in Whitehaven is collaborating with the Mid-South Food Bank to host a mobile pantry and food distribution to those in need on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The mobile food pantry will be serving those living in the 38109, 38116, and 38126 zip codes.

Only two vouchers can be served per vehicle.

A photo I.D. and proof of residency are required.

The mobile food pantry is free to all residents who qualify for:

  • SNAP benefits
  • Home Energy Assistance
  • Supplement Security Income
  • Public Housing
  • Temporary Assistance for Needy Families
  • Medicare/Medicaid
  • or residents who are willing to complete and sign a Self-Declaration of Income statement showing total household income is below the poverty level.

No walk-ups are permitted. Only vehicle traffic will be served.

