Warm day ahead with slight rain chances into the afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect sun to mix with more clouds through sunset. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most areas stay dry. However, if you do get under one of these it will be heavy. Highs will be in the upper 80s, low 90s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Some clouds at times with lows around the upper 60s, low 70s. Winds will out of the east around 5 mph.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Expect sun with a few afternoon clouds both days and hot. There is a minimal chance for a stray shower in the afternoons, but most will stay dry. It won’t be too humid, but highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Lows will be near 70 each morning. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Cooler days are ahead. Highs will briefly drop into the upper 80s by Tuesday as a cold front move through. A small rain chance is possible by Tuesday, but it doesn’t look like a lot currently.

