UT Eye Institute donates free surgeries to 25 people
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Tennessee Health Science Center will be hosting its annual Cataract-A-Thon for the sixth year in a row.

During this time, physicians will perform cataract surgeries at no cost to restore the sight to 25 individuals, who otherwise could not afford the procedure.

The day of outreach begins around 7 a.m., in the third-floor surgery center at HEI, 930 Madison Ave. Since the first Cataract-A-Thon, more than 120 patients have received sight-restoring surgery and follow-up care from the annual event.

Support for the event comes from the Mid-South Lions and the HEI Lions Club. The Lions Club hosts an annual 5K run to help fund outreach, including the Cataract-A-Thon. The Lions also assist in identifying individuals over age 55 from Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Missouri in need of cataract surgery.

Those receiving cataract surgery must be medically examined and considered a fit candidate before being okayed for the surgical procedure.

For more information, visit www.uthsc.edu. You can find the University of Tennessee Health Science Center

