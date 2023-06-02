Advertise with Us
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert confirms ‘soft opening’ of Riverdale location

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert has confirmed that there will be a ‘soft opening’ for the much-anticipated Riverdale office location.

The office, which is scheduled to open its doors on June 6, will begin with only 4 employees working in the location.

Crews and staff are currently working to prep the location for its opening day.

