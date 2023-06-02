NBA Commissioner gives update on the fate of Ja Morant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver held a meeting with the media to give more details on the fate of Ja Morant in the league.

Silver spoke during the meeting on when exactly the public should expect a final decision on Ja’s status for the upcoming season.

The Commissioner stated that in light of the NBA Finals that are on the horizon, Silver stated that “we’ve made the decision that it would be unfair to these players and these teams to announce that decision in the middle of this series.”

This announcement is following the controversy of the second Instagram video of Morant wielding a gun.

No word yet on what the exact date will be, but it is confirmed that it will be after the series is over.

