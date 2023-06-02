MPD searches for persons of interest after property vandalized at Idlewild Elementary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating the vandalism of property at Idlewild Elementary School.

Around 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding vandalized property at Idlewild Elementary at 1950 Linden Avenue.

Officers were advised that five juveniles entered the school property and destroyed a basketball goal.

Investigators need your help in identifying the juveniles of interest in the attached photo below.

Five juveniles entered the property and destroyed a basketball goal (Memphis Police Department)

At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

