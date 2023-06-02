Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD searches for persons of interest after property vandalized at Idlewild Elementary

MPD: Suspects at large after vandalizing property at Idlewild Elementary
MPD: Suspects at large after vandalizing property at Idlewild Elementary
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating the vandalism of property at Idlewild Elementary School.

Around 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding vandalized property at Idlewild Elementary at 1950 Linden Avenue.

Officers were advised that five juveniles entered the school property and destroyed a basketball goal.

Investigators need your help in identifying the juveniles of interest in the attached photo below.

Five juveniles entered the property and destroyed a basketball goal
Five juveniles entered the property and destroyed a basketball goal(Memphis Police Department)

At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews at the scene
Cause of deadly fire that killed 4 children revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
‘He carried me into the bushes like a baby’: 17-year-old attacked in Overton Park, police...
‘He carried me into the bushes like a baby’: 17-year-old attacked in Overton Park, police searching for suspect
According to the Memphis Police Department, the children were home alone when the fire started.
MLGW shut off electricity to apartment where deadly fire broke out, utility says
15-year-old charged in death of beloved fruit vendor
15-year-old charged in death of beloved fruit vendor

Latest News

John Materna
Funeral arrangements set for beloved ‘Watermelon Man’
Brandon Karnes
Black Lodge employee charged with sexual battery of customer
The crash scene at Chelsea Avenue near North Hollywood Street
Woman dead, 3 others seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on Chelsea Avenue
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert confirms ‘soft opening’ of Riverdale location
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert confirms ‘soft opening’ of Riverdale location