MPD: 1 woman dead after fatal shooting near Proctor Drive

A crime scene in Memphis
A crime scene in Memphis(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead.

Around 10:41 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place near Proctor Drive and Prescott Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a female victim that had been wounded by a gunshot.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

There is no known information about the suspect.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

