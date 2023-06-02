MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near Lagenta Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one in critical condition.

Around 9:12 p.m., police officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Lagenta Street and Clementine Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that one victim, male, had been shot.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

