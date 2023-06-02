Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man shot, critically injured in attempted carjacking in High Point Terrace

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after Memphis police say he was shot during an attempted carjacking in High Point Terrace Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 600 block of Sevier Street at 12:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot by an unknown suspect who was trying to carjack him.

No suspect information was released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

