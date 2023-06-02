Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in Whitehaven, police say

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man was found fatally shot inside a black SUV Thursday night in Whitehaven.

Police responded to the shooting at 9:04 p.m. at the intersection of King Road and Ford Road.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers were told that the suspect(s) shot the victim and fled.

No description of the suspect(s) was released.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

