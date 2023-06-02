Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in Walker Homes, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man was found fatally shot inside a black SUV Thursday night in Walker Homes.

Police responded to the shooting at 9:04 p.m. at the intersection of King Road and Ford Road.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers were told that the suspect(s) shot the victim and fled.

No description of the suspect(s) was released.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.