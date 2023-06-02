Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in Walker Homes, police say

Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in Walker Homes, police say
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in Walker Homes, police say(action news 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man was found fatally shot inside a black SUV Thursday night in Walker Homes.

Police responded to the shooting at 9:04 p.m. at the intersection of King Road and Ford Road.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers were told that the suspect(s) shot the victim and fled.

No description of the suspect(s) was released.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews at the scene
Cause of deadly fire that killed 4 children revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
15-year-old charged in death of beloved fruit vendor
15-year-old charged in death of beloved fruit vendor
There are also hand-written lyrics by Johnny Cash that can only be seen at the new Hard Rock...
Hard Rock Cafe to close Memphis location
Carl Amos, 81, is recovering after he was attacked by hundreds of bees on every part of his...
Man, 81, stung by more than 200 bees in 3-hour attack

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: few downpours Friday ahead of mini-heat wave this weekend
6/2 First Alert Forecast: few downpours Friday; mini-heat wave this weekend
Shelby County Clerk's Office employees work to give out new tags to drivers.
MPD pulled over record number of drivers for expired tags in 2022; 80% are Black
County, state leaders ask for transparency, accountability in Memphis’ new bail system
County, state leaders ask for transparency, accountability in Memphis’ new bail system
MSCS: A new Superintendent will not be appointed in time for new school year
MSCS: A new Superintendent will not be appointed in time for new school year