Man accused of police shooting arraigned, bond increased to $175,000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man that was arrested for shooting at Memphis police has now faced arraignment as well as a hefty increase in bond.

Jairo Ponce, 29, exchanged gunfire with police officers which lead to his immediate arrest.

Via a virtual courtroom meeting, Ponce was arraigned and his bond was increased from $75,000 to $175,000.

In addition to being in police custody, Ponce is facing six charges including carjacking and aggravated assault on first responders.

No word yet on when his next trial date will be.

