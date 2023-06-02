Advertise with Us
Man accused of police shooting arraigned, bond increased to $175,000

Jairo Ponce, man charged for allegedly stealing vehicle, shooting at MPD officer
Jairo Ponce, man charged for allegedly stealing vehicle, shooting at MPD officer(SCSO)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man that was arrested for shooting at Memphis police has now faced arraignment as well as a hefty increase in bond.

Jairo Ponce, 29, exchanged gunfire with police officers which lead to his immediate arrest.

Via a virtual courtroom meeting, Ponce was arraigned and his bond was increased from $75,000 to $175,000.

In addition to being in police custody, Ponce is facing six charges including carjacking and aggravated assault on first responders.

No word yet on when his next trial date will be.

