Bluff City Life
‘Lift every voice’: National Black Music Month kicks off in celebration of the Black sound

By Joel Griffin Moore and Taylor Tucker
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - June is National Black Music Month and it ushers in the celebration of the beauty and brilliance that is black music.

Deeply rooted in American culture itself, Black music takes so many different forms. Whether it be the jazz era or the absolutely unmistakable Motown sound.

This month is meant to recognize the incredible influence that Black music has had on the entire world.

16 Bars Entertainment, a local production company. plans to keep the party going all month long. It recently released its schedule of events for each weekend during the month.

On Saturday, the company will also be hosting a pre-Juneteenth book fair at Slave Haven Underground. There will also be a free gospel festival at New Chicago Church. This is the third year that the 16 Bars company has sponsored weekend events throughout the month of June.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, let your month be filled with the classic tunes we know and love so much

