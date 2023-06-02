Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast: few downpours Friday ahead of mini-heat wave this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRIDAY: A weak boundary will help to kick up a few downpours as it shifts southward into the region. Outside of that, expect a mix of sun and clouds again with highs approaching 90 degrees by the afternoon hours. Humidity levels will still be high enough to garner ‘feels like’ temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. Winds will shift out of the north again, driving in some drier air to head into a hot weekend. Storms able to flare up will fall apart after sunset with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: A dome of high pressure over the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes will help to push rain chances down and heat up. Expect highs in the lower to, a few, middle 90s on Saturday and Sunday. A few showers and storms will still be possible Saturday – mainly in North Mississippi, chances will trend lower by Sunday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the ridge begins to break down into early next week, expect highs to come off their top marks through mid-week. We’ll go from the lower 90s for highs to the upper 80s by Wednesday. A few hit and miss storm opportunities will be in play, but don’t expect any appreciable rainfall in the near- or long-term.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: On the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, Tropical Depression #2 formed in the NE Gulf of Mexico. It will turn toward the south through the day and could strengthen, briefly, to tropical storm status. If it can do such, it would be ‘Arlene’. Its southern drift will likely inhibit much strengthening with increasing wind shear through the weekend – likely fizzling near the western tip of Cuba.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

