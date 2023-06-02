County, state leaders ask for transparency, accountability in Memphis’ new bail system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New data shows violent offenders now receive higher bail when they’re booked into the Shelby County Jail under the newly reformed bail system, according to criminal justice advocacy group Just City.

But perception is reality. And in Memphis these days, the perception among many local lawmakers and citizens is that the revamped program puts too many bad guys back on the street.

County and state leaders are trying to bring more transparency and accountability to the new bail system, which for the first time, takes into account a defendant’s ability to pay.

“We as a community have had our patience tested,” said Tennessee State Senator Brent Taylor of Memphis.

Sen. Taylor and Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright are teaming up to get answers about the bail process.

”We have to figure out how to balance the needs of the constitutional right of the defendant to get access to bail against the right of the public to be able to be protected,” said Taylor. “We are completely at our wit’s end when it comes to crime.”

Shelby County's new bail hearing room (Action News 5)

The Shelby County Commission approved $3 million for a new bail hearing room and appointed extra judicial commissioners to help elected judges handle the workload. In return, the court is supposed to provide updates every six months.

Commissioner Wright says that’s not happening.

”If we’re putting all this money into the new system and the new hearing room, they should be using it and they should be recording the data that we asked for, and they should be sharing that data with us,” said Wright. “We’re taking a hard look at the entirety of our system.”

Wright sponsored a resolution to get that data every three months moving forward.

Sen. Taylor sent a letter reminding Commission Chairman Mickell Lowery that an annual public hearing on the judicial commissioners’ progress is required.

General Sessions Judge Bill Anderson manages the judicial commissioner program right now. That responsibility, he said, rotates among the judges annually.

“The current group of judicial commissioners, there are 14 now. Are you pleased with that group of 14?” Action News 5 asked Judge Anderson.

“Yes,” he replied.

When asked if those 14 are experienced enough to do the work that is required of them, Judge Anderson responded, “Some are not.”

“And for those who are not, we make sure to give them a mentor, an older commissioner to watch them, throw them into all the positions to see how they handle it and to correct them if needed,” he said.

What the public needs, say Commissioner Wright and Sen. Taylor, is reassurance that violent offenders won’t get out on bail. But that reassurance, said Judge Anderson, simply isn’t possible.

“What does threat to the community mean? We don’t have any guidance on that,” he told Action News 5. “There’s no case law on that. It has to be an individual decision. That’s why the job is so tough.”

Judge Anderson said the easiest way to address the concerns of the bail system is to do one thing: get rid of bail bond companies.

