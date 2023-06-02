Black Lodge employee charged with sexual battery of customer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a woman was sexually assaulted by an employee at Black Lodge.

The victim reported the incident to police that she says happened on May 13.

She told officers she didn’t feel well after having a few drinks and went to lay down on the sofa.

That’s when, police say, Brandon Karnes went to the sofa and laid down next to her before touching her inappropriately.

Karnes, 42, is charged with sexual battery.

Days after the incident, a statement was posted to the Black Lodge’s Facebook stating they have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct.

The posts says each employee and owner will be signing and acknowledging the document, and more cameras will be installed around the store along with additional patrols from managers.

