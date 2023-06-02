Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Annual ‘Big Gay Dance Party’ returns Downtown

(Friends For All)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Pride Fest kicks off Friday night with the 11th annual “Big Gay Dance Party!”

The dance party, hosted by the Memphis organization Friends For All, kicks off at 8 p.m. and continues until 2 a.m. Saturday at the New Daisy Theater on Beale Street, where the very first Friends For All “Big Gay Dance Party” was held.

The theme for this year’s party is “Hate is a Drag,” honoring drag performers and supporting the LGBTQ+ community with a cross-dressing, gender-bending night of celebration.

Only partygoers aged 18 and up will be admitted.

Developed in partnership with Mid-South Pride, the “Big Gay Dance Party” event will be the official kickoff party for Memphis Pride Fest 2023. The biggest pride bash in the Mid-South is a chance for members of the LGBTQIA+ community to come together in celebration of their pride.

Attendees can expect an action-packed night of music, dancing, drinks, and a safe, inclusive environment to be their true selves.

The mission at Friends For All is to prevent the spread of HIV and help those affected by HIV/AIDS live well. Friends For All will provide free HIV testing at the party through its free PEP/PrEP clinic, The Corner.

The fun and lively DJ A.D. will supply irresistible beats, QCG Productions will provide entertainment, and afterparties start after midnight in partnership with local LGBTQIA+ businesses.

Big Gay Dance Party is gender non-conforming this year.

Partygoers are encouraged to come out dressed as their favorite celebrity, from their favorite decade, or in their favorite gender non-conforming attire.

Ticket information:

  • At the door:
    • General admission: $30
    • VIP: $150
    • NOTE: Only card is accepted at the door.
  • Online:

Tickets are also available online for attendees aged 18-20 for $15.

For frequently asked questions about the 2023 Big Gay Dance Party, click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews at the scene
Cause of deadly fire that killed 4 children revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
‘He carried me into the bushes like a baby’: 17-year-old attacked in Overton Park, police...
‘He carried me into the bushes like a baby’: 17-year-old attacked in Overton Park, police searching for suspect
According to the Memphis Police Department, the children were home alone when the fire started.
MLGW shut off electricity to apartment where deadly fire broke out, utility says
15-year-old charged in death of beloved fruit vendor
15-year-old charged in death of beloved fruit vendor

Latest News

Memphis pools
National lifeguard shortage affecting Memphis pools
Whitehaven church to host mobile food pantry for those in need Saturday
Architects break ground on new Downtown Brooks Museum
Architects break ground on new Downtown Brooks Museum
Charles Greenhill Stadium awarded $500k in field renovations from Tennessee Titans