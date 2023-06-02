Annual ‘Big Gay Dance Party’ returns Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Pride Fest kicks off Friday night with the 11th annual “Big Gay Dance Party!”

The dance party, hosted by the Memphis organization Friends For All, kicks off at 8 p.m. and continues until 2 a.m. Saturday at the New Daisy Theater on Beale Street, where the very first Friends For All “Big Gay Dance Party” was held.

The theme for this year’s party is “Hate is a Drag,” honoring drag performers and supporting the LGBTQ+ community with a cross-dressing, gender-bending night of celebration.

Only partygoers aged 18 and up will be admitted.

Developed in partnership with Mid-South Pride, the “Big Gay Dance Party” event will be the official kickoff party for Memphis Pride Fest 2023. The biggest pride bash in the Mid-South is a chance for members of the LGBTQIA+ community to come together in celebration of their pride.

Attendees can expect an action-packed night of music, dancing, drinks, and a safe, inclusive environment to be their true selves.

The mission at Friends For All is to prevent the spread of HIV and help those affected by HIV/AIDS live well. Friends For All will provide free HIV testing at the party through its free PEP/PrEP clinic, The Corner.

The fun and lively DJ A.D. will supply irresistible beats, QCG Productions will provide entertainment, and afterparties start after midnight in partnership with local LGBTQIA+ businesses.

Big Gay Dance Party is gender non-conforming this year.

Partygoers are encouraged to come out dressed as their favorite celebrity, from their favorite decade, or in their favorite gender non-conforming attire.

Ticket information:

At the door: General admission: $30 VIP: $150 NOTE: Only card is accepted at the door.

Online: General admission: $25 VIP: $130 Buy online tickets here



Tickets are also available online for attendees aged 18-20 for $15.

For frequently asked questions about the 2023 Big Gay Dance Party, click here.

