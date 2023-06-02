Advertise with Us
3 arrested for murder in Southaven

Southaven Police Department
Southaven Police Department(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Three people are in custody after a homicide in Southaven.

The murder happened on May 26 at the Luxe Apartments.

A second victim remains in the hospital.

Police say 3 unidentified people are charged with capital murder, conspiracy to commit capital murder, and attempted murder.

Southaven police say Hernando Police Department and SWAT officers assisted in one of the three arrests.

