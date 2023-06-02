Advertise with Us
2016 Gatlinburg wildfires memorial to be dedicated with ceremony

The City of Gatlinburg and Sevier County will dedicate a memorial to honor those who lost their lives in the deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg in 2016.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Gatlinburg Wildfires Tribute Plaza

LIVE: Gatlinburg holds ceremony to dedicate the 2016 Wildfires Memorial and Tribute Plaza. https://tinyurl.com/4j2p4srx

Posted by WVLT on Friday, June 9, 2023

The 2016 Wildfires Memorial and Tribute Plaza will be dedicated on June 9 at 2 p.m. at Mynatt Park in Gatlinburg, which is where the memorial will be.

Gatlinburg officials said that there will be limited public parking at Mynatt Park, but the city will provide a shuttle to Mynatt Park via the Gatlinburg Trolleys at the Gatlinburg Fire Department Station No. 2 which is located at 309 Reagan Drive before and after the event, starting at 1:15 p.m.

The memorial involves two separate plazas on either side of LeConte Creek. One will serve as a memorial for those who died in the fires and the other will serve as a tribute to the law enforcement agencies that aided Gatlinburg and Sevier County in response and recovery efforts.

The City of Gatlinburg originally released its plans to build the memorial in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

