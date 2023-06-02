Advertise with Us
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on Chelsea Avenue

(Source: MGN)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and three others are in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Chelsea Avenue Thursday evening, police say.

Officers responded to the crash near North Hollywood Street at 6:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

First responders are still on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

