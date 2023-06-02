1 dead, 3 seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on Chelsea Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and three others are in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Chelsea Avenue Thursday evening, police say.

Officers responded to the crash near North Hollywood Street at 6:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

First responders are still on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.