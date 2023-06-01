Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Your First Alert to a warm & humid day tomorrow followed by a hotter weekend with lower humidity

By Ron Childers
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The week will come to a close on a bit of a muggy note with above average temperatures and a few stray showers, but you’ll notice a not so humid weekend with warmer temperatures. Dry air will settle into the Mid-South over the weekend taking a bite out of the humidity, but dry air has a tendency to warm quickly and will likely lead to higher temperatures across the area.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light to Calm wind and overnight lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a few afternoon showers and downpours along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs near 90.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows near 70.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 90s and overnight lows near 70. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

