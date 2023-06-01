Woman attacked at Overton Park, MPD confirms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman was attacked while walking through Overton Park.

On May 31, the victim was casually walking through the park when the suspect, male. came up behind her and pushed her into the bushes.

When officers arrived, the victim advised them that she screamed, and witnesses yelled at the suspect as he ran away.

The victim informed officers that the suspect fled towards the E. Parkway and Summer Avenue intersection.

No one was seriously injured.

This is still an open investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.