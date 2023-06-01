Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Woman attacked at Overton Park, MPD confirms

Woman attacked at Overton Park, MPD confirms
Woman attacked at Overton Park, MPD confirms(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman was attacked while walking through Overton Park.

On May 31, the victim was casually walking through the park when the suspect, male. came up behind her and pushed her into the bushes.

When officers arrived, the victim advised them that she screamed, and witnesses yelled at the suspect as he ran away.

The victim informed officers that the suspect fled towards the E. Parkway and Summer Avenue intersection.

No one was seriously injured.

This is still an open investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Married couple sentenced for wire fraud, money laundering
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Nguyet Le, a mother and grandmother from Texas, was found dead in the walk-in freezer at the...
Family files lawsuit after Arby’s worker dies in freezer in Louisiana
Revail Wallace, 34
FOUND: MPD search for victim after alleged robbery
MPD: Carjacking suspect shot by Memphis police officer in Berclair
MPD: Carjacking suspect shot by Memphis police officer in Berclair

Latest News

Tipton county mom welcomes new baby during tornado in March
Fire crews at the scene
UPDATE: Cause of deadly fire that killed 4 children confirmed by Memphis Fire Department
15-year-old charged in death of beloved fruit vendor
15-year-old charged in death of beloved fruit vendor
Woman gives birth to baby girl during deadly storm
Mom welcomes baby girl during deadly Tipton County tornado