Whitehaven Heritage Fest coming to Southland Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A non-profit organization is hosting Whitehaven Heritage Fest for 10 days in June.

A Community A-Fair Nonprofit Organization announced the event which will begin on June 8 through June 18.

Tickets are $5 and unlimited ride bands are $25.

It will be in the Southland Mall parking lot.

There will be live entertainment, a LePassees Puppet showcase, a performance from UDig Jookin’ Academy, and showcasing of young artists.

The Whitehaven Fest will have many rides throughout the 10 days:

Thrilling Zipper Ride

Spinning Gravitron Spaceship

Trabant Ride

Carousel

Ferris Wheel

There will also be a ‘Family Fun Day’ on June 17.

Whitehaven Heritage Fest (vividfaircreations)

