Whitehaven Heritage Fest coming to Southland Mall
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A non-profit organization is hosting Whitehaven Heritage Fest for 10 days in June.
A Community A-Fair Nonprofit Organization announced the event which will begin on June 8 through June 18.
Tickets are $5 and unlimited ride bands are $25.
It will be in the Southland Mall parking lot.
There will be live entertainment, a LePassees Puppet showcase, a performance from UDig Jookin’ Academy, and showcasing of young artists.
The Whitehaven Fest will have many rides throughout the 10 days:
- Thrilling Zipper Ride
- Spinning Gravitron Spaceship
- Trabant Ride
- Carousel
- Ferris Wheel
There will also be a ‘Family Fun Day’ on June 17.
Click here to buy tickets.
