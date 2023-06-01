Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Whitehaven Heritage Fest coming to Southland Mall

Zero Gravity
Zero Gravity(vividfaircreations)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A non-profit organization is hosting Whitehaven Heritage Fest for 10 days in June.

A Community A-Fair Nonprofit Organization announced the event which will begin on June 8 through June 18.

Tickets are $5 and unlimited ride bands are $25.

It will be in the Southland Mall parking lot.

There will be live entertainment, a LePassees Puppet showcase, a performance from UDig Jookin’ Academy, and showcasing of young artists.

The Whitehaven Fest will have many rides throughout the 10 days:

  • Thrilling Zipper Ride
  • Spinning Gravitron Spaceship
  • Trabant Ride
  • Carousel
  • Ferris Wheel

There will also be a ‘Family Fun Day’ on June 17.

Click here to buy tickets.

Whitehaven Heritage Fest
Whitehaven Heritage Fest(vividfaircreations)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews at the scene
Cause of deadly fire that killed 4 children revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Nguyet Le, a mother and grandmother from Texas, was found dead in the walk-in freezer at the...
Family files lawsuit after Arby’s worker dies in freezer in Louisiana
15-year-old charged in death of beloved fruit vendor
15-year-old charged in death of beloved fruit vendor
Unknown suspects stealing 2023 yellow Corvette's roof
Suspects wanted after smashing car window, stealing roof

Latest News

Tarik Black (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Tarik Black Foundation hosts summer conference for teen girls
Community grieves loss of beloved ‘Watermelon Man,’ shot, killed in attempted robbery
15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of ‘Watermelon Man’
Memphis pastors convene with goal of combatting gun violence among youth
Memphis pastors convene with goal of combatting gun violence among youth
Memphis VA doctor recognized for military service
Memphis VA doctor recognized for military service