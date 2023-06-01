WATCH: Steering wheel lock prevents Memphis woman’s car from being stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of attempted thieves failed to steal a Memphis woman’s car thanks to a simple and inexpensive tool, according to Memphis police.

Police say the attempted theft occurred on May 21 in the 1100 block of Rutledge Road in Orange Mound.

Video surveillance shows a group of suspects break into the woman’s car, get inside, and drive it forward a few feet before abandoning it.

Police say the victim had a steering wheel lock, which prevented the wheel from being turned.

The victim told police that when she found her car that afternoon after parking it earlier that morning, the window was broken, the steering column was damaged, and the car was moved.

The woman told officers that she believed the lock saved her vehicle.

Police say the suspects in this case are minors. No description of the suspects was provided.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Steering wheel locks can be bought online, at auto part stores, and at big box retail stores.

The Memphis Police Department also frequently hosts wheel lock giveaways.

