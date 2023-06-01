Tarik Black Foundation hosts summer conference for teen girls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tarik Black Foundation also known as Taking Back the Future presents Girls Life Academy Memphis which is a two-day conference called GLAM Fest for young girls.

It will be June 2-3 from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Mt Olive Cathedral CME Church located at 538 Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Avenue.

The teens will have a field trip to a surprise movie screening, lunch, and conference materials.

Attendees will learn about self-care, healthy relationship-building, positive life choices, finances, entrepreneurship, feminine care, and STEM.

Young girls will hear from successful women such as filmmaker Jean Jackson and other guest speakers from Memphis.

Tarik Black graduated from Ridgeway High School and played in the NBA, three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and two with Hoston Rockets.

His mother Judith Black is the president of the foundation and created GLAM Fest to enlighten and empower girls with tools for creating and living their best lives.

GLAM Fest (Tarik Black Foundation)

