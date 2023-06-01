Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tarik Black Foundation hosts summer conference for teen girls

Tarik Black (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tarik Black Foundation also known as Taking Back the Future presents Girls Life Academy Memphis which is a two-day conference called GLAM Fest for young girls.

It will be June 2-3 from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Mt Olive Cathedral CME Church located at 538 Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Avenue.

The teens will have a field trip to a surprise movie screening, lunch, and conference materials.

Attendees will learn about self-care, healthy relationship-building, positive life choices, finances, entrepreneurship, feminine care, and STEM.

Young girls will hear from successful women such as filmmaker Jean Jackson and other guest speakers from Memphis.

Tarik Black graduated from Ridgeway High School and played in the NBA, three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and two with Hoston Rockets.

His mother Judith Black is the president of the foundation and created GLAM Fest to enlighten and empower girls with tools for creating and living their best lives.

To sign up click here to register.

GLAM Fest
GLAM Fest(Tarik Black Foundation)

