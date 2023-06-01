Springfield family mourning after ‘senseless’ shooting of support dog

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Springfield family is speaking out after their dog was reportedly shot and killed by a neighbor.

The family is mourning the loss of their dog after a neighbor reportedly shot it on Sunday because it was loose on his property.

According to Smokey Barn News, Springfield Police officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Old Greenbrier Pike around 2 p.m. after a man called in an animal complaint and told dispatch that he had “discharged a firearm at a dog that was at large on his property.”

The report states that Manley Hatcher shot the dog, which belonged to a neighbor, Todd Williamson, who lives a short distance away on Eagle Pointe Road. The Williamson house is visible from Hatcher’s property from across the 14th fairway at the Legacy Golf Course.

Police cited both men following the investigation. Hatcher received a citation for the unlawful discharge of a firearm, and Williamson was handed a “dog at large” citation.

The families connected to the dog, Breck, released the following statement to WSMV4:

“Our family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of condolences, love and expressions of support after the senseless shooting and death our daughter McKenzie’s support dog, Breck. The support of our local community is just another example of how special the people of Robertson and Davidson County are. We have been inundated with many requests for further comments or additional statements and interviews. While we want our community to be aware of what happened so that no family must endure what we have been forced to and are experiencing, at this time we need to take a moment to step back, let the grieving process run its course, and allow our family and friends that were so dear to Breck the time they need to heal. Thank you again for the love, support, thoughts and prayers.”

Autoplay Caption

On Wednesday, Todd Williamson released a statement regarding the tragic incident on his Facebook page, calling the incident “inexplicable.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.