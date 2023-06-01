Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Shelby County Commission passes resolution requiring data from judicial commission

By Walter Murphy
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution that require data on the bail system from judicial commissioners every three months.

“We have the authority or responsibility to oversee these programs we need to know exactly what’s happening,” said Commissioner Mick Wright.

Wright pointed out the same data was supposed to be given to the commission every six months, according to an agreement the judicial commission made with commissioners to secure funding for the $3-million dollar bail hearing room.

“We haven’t seen any data yet,” Wright told Action News 5. “All we want to do is make sure the system is working.”

And a lot of people feel the system isn’t working, including Mayor Jim Strickland who called 201 Poplar a revolving door in

According to Wright, state lawmakers are taking a long, hard look at the Shelby County court system.

“The state is very interested in what’s happening here,” Wright told Action News 5. “You’ll hear more about that very soon.”

Later Wednesday, Wright tweeted there would a press conference on Thursday, but there’s no word on who will be attending.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

