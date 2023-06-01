Registration now open for St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Registration is now open for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend which will be taking place on December 2.

Runners around the world participate in this event and race for a charitable cause.

“We are so excited to welcome people from all over the world to Memphis to run, walk, volunteer, and raise funds for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. “I truly think it’s one of the best weekends of the year. It’s amazing to see the love, energy, and kindness as patient families run alongside St. Jude Heroes and thousands of others, all coming together behind the belief that no child should die in the dawn of life.”

The race route runs through the St. Jude campus where families and patients show their support by cheering on the very people who are there to support them, stride by stride and mile by mile. Some St. Jude patients will even be out there participating in the course like Katherin, 27, a Guatemala native who currently lives in Arkansas and was diagnosed with bone cancer while in college.

Donate to help children everywhere with cancer and other catastrophic diseases.

Register for the marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K – or even a two-race challenge. All race distances are expected to reach capacity, so seize the moment.

