Regional One employees pack meals for those in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Regional One Health employees had the heart of giving back to the community Wednesday.

Regional One Health partnered with Meals of Hope to provide meals that will stay in the community and donated to a local food bank to help people in need in the area.

This event is aligned with the commitment to the community through service.

”It means the world to these people to know not only can they come here to get care, but also that if they go to the Mid-South Food Bank and they, the food packs have labels on the the food has been prepared, prepared by Regional Health, that they know the that we do care for them outside of the hospital,” employee Lori Evans said.

In total, the employees were able to help pack and provide healthy meals on the dinner table of 15,000 families.

