Nonprofit to host free summer camp for high school students at UofM

NOTE: The deadline for signups has been extended to Saturday, June 3.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Peer Power Foundation has announced a fun and free opportunity for high school students across the Mid-South this summer.

Starting June 5 and ending June 29, Peer Power is presenting a summer camp for rising 9th-12th grade students at the University of Memphis, specifically in Patterson Hall, located at 530 Patterson Street.

(Peer Power Foundation)

The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Monday through Thursday.

Students will receive valuable information on financial literacy, self-discovery, entrepreneurship, life skills, college readiness, and AACT Prep.

Lunch will be provided daily, and Peer Power will be having weekly field trips.

Transportation to the University of Memphis will not be provided, but Peer Power will provide transportation to and from field trips.

The local nonprofit is also hoping to host an optional weeklong trip to Louisville during the last week of June that will be of an additional cost.

This additional trip is optional and all other parts of the camp are free.

(Peer Power Foundation)

The deadline for all signups is Saturday, June 3.

To register for this opportunity, students or parents can fill out the following form:

Click HERE to sign up for The Peer Power Foundation's FREE 2023 Summer Camp

Peer Power is also actively hiring high school and college students of the Mid-South for work opportunities throughout the summer and school year.

The high schooler starting pay is $15/hour and $16.50 for college students.

For more information on Peer Power, their various opportunities, and the work they do, please visit their website here.

(Peer Power Foundation)

