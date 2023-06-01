MSCS: A new Superintendent will not be appointed in time for new school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MSCS has verbally confirmed that the longtime vacant Superintendent position will not be filled in time for the new school year.

During a public board retreat, the board members that were present were all in agreeance that the position will remain vacant into the new school year.

The new fiscal year begins In July and teachers return to the classroom in July.

Board members are currently discussing the possibility of calling a special meeting to decide what to do with the current pool of candidates and whether Toni Williams remains as interim. The search, however, is still on pause.

