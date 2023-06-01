Advertise with Us
MPD: Juvenile injured in vehicle crash near Millbranch Road
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a juvenile has been injured in a crash took place on May 31.

Around 7: 41 p.m., police responded to a crash near Millbranch and Old Hickory Road.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a male juvenile has been injured.

The juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

