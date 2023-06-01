Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Hard Rock Cafe to close Memphis location

Hard Rock Cafe
Hard Rock Cafe(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hard Rock Cafe came to Memphis in 1997, and will soon close.

The casual American dining located in the heart of downtown Memphis will permanently close on July 30, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Fifty-two workers will be affected by the closure.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews at the scene
Cause of deadly fire that killed 4 children revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Nguyet Le, a mother and grandmother from Texas, was found dead in the walk-in freezer at the...
Family files lawsuit after Arby’s worker dies in freezer in Louisiana
Unknown suspects stealing 2023 yellow Corvette's roof
Suspects wanted after smashing car window, stealing roof
15-year-old charged in death of beloved fruit vendor
15-year-old charged in death of beloved fruit vendor

Latest News

Jairo Ponce
Man accused of shooting at MPD officer bond set at $75K
3 people shot in North Memphis shooting
3 people shot in North Memphis shooting
Bottom Line: Ways to save on home insurance
Bottom Line: Ways to save on home insurance
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: summery vibes continue to kick off June