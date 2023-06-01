Hard Rock Cafe to close Memphis location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hard Rock Cafe came to Memphis in 1997, and will soon close.

The casual American dining located in the heart of downtown Memphis will permanently close on July 30, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Fifty-two workers will be affected by the closure.

