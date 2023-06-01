First Alert Forecast: summery vibes continue to kick off June

THURSDAY: Another summery day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a risk for garden variety showers and storms to bubble up during the afternoon hours. Chances of rain will tend to remain low for most locales, though, if you get caught underneath a downpour, expect it to be heavy, electric and gusty. Highs will push their way toward the upper 80s. Storms will tend to fall apart by 10 PM for a partly clear night with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

FRIDAY: A weak boundary will help to kick up a few downpours as it shifts southward into the region. Outside of that, expect a mix of sun and clouds again with highs approaching 90 degrees by the afternoon hours. Humidity levels will still be high enough to garner ‘feels like’ temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. Winds will shift out of the north again, driving in some drier air to head into a hot weekend.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A dome of high pressure over the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes will help to push rain chances down and heat up. Expect highs in the lower to, a few, middle 90s on Saturday and Sunday. A few showers and storms will still be possible Saturday – mainly in North Mississippi, chances trend lower by Sunday. As the ridge begins to break down into early next week, expect highs to come off their top marks, but remain seasonably warm into early next week with continued hit or miss storms.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

