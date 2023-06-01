Continued hot & a little more humid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy and hot, but not too humid this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A stray shower is possible, but most areas will likely remain dry. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds with lows near 70. Winds southeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, but not too humid this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A stray shower is possible, but most areas will likely remain dry. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: Sun with a few afternoon clouds both days and hot. It won’t be too humid but highs will be in the low 90s. Lows will be near 70 each morning.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will briefly drop into the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday as a cold front moves through. A small rain chance is possible by Tuesday, but it doesn’t look like a lot at this time. Heat will build back late next week with highs near 90.

