Charles Greenhill Stadium awarded $500k in field renovations from Tennessee Titans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A $500,000 grant has been awarded to The Sheriff’s & Police Activities League (PAL) of Memphis and Shelby County for field renovations at Charles Greenhill Stadium.

The money was granted by the Tennessee Titans through the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program and the Shelby County Commission.

Funds will support an upgraded facility designed to serve youth sports efforts and other community events, as well as offer a safe place for community-based organizations.

Autoplay Caption

The Tennessee Titans will also be hosting the team’s second annual Titans Youth Football Camp at Christian Brothers High School on Friday, June 2, where participants will learn proper football fundamentals, skills and position techniques, as well as teamwork skills and the value of good character.

The Titans have sponsored 15 campers to attend Friday’s event.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.