Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Charles Greenhill Stadium awarded $500k in field renovations from Tennessee Titans

(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A $500,000 grant has been awarded to The Sheriff’s & Police Activities League (PAL) of Memphis and Shelby County for field renovations at Charles Greenhill Stadium.

The money was granted by the Tennessee Titans through the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program and the Shelby County Commission.

Funds will support an upgraded facility designed to serve youth sports efforts and other community events, as well as offer a safe place for community-based organizations.

Caption

The Tennessee Titans will also be hosting the team’s second annual Titans Youth Football Camp at Christian Brothers High School on Friday, June 2, where participants will learn proper football fundamentals, skills and position techniques, as well as teamwork skills and the value of good character.

The Titans have sponsored 15 campers to attend Friday’s event.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews at the scene
Cause of deadly fire that killed 4 children revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Nguyet Le, a mother and grandmother from Texas, was found dead in the walk-in freezer at the...
Family files lawsuit after Arby’s worker dies in freezer in Louisiana
15-year-old charged in death of beloved fruit vendor
15-year-old charged in death of beloved fruit vendor
Unknown suspects stealing 2023 yellow Corvette's roof
Suspects wanted after smashing car window, stealing roof

Latest News

Memphis People's Convention happening this weekend
Charles Greenhill Stadium awarded $500k in field renovations from Tennessee Titans
Charles Greenhill Stadium awarded $500k in field renovations from Tennessee Titans
WATCH: Steering wheel lock prevents Memphis woman’s car from being stolen
WATCH: Steering wheel lock prevents Memphis woman’s car from being stolen
WATCH: Steering wheel lock prevents Memphis woman’s car from being stolen