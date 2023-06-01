Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Balloon release held for late former Melrose High principal

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A balloon Release was held to honor LaVaughn Bridges, the beloved former principal of Melrose High School.

The long-time educator and community leader died at 86 years old.

The release was held at Melrose High School.

Organizers encouraged those who came to bring maroon and gold balloons.

Doris Jones says it was Mr. Bridges who inspired her to go into the education field.

“He was the heart and soul of Melrose High School,” she said.

Jones also went on to mention that her class of 1980 was the first class Mr. Bridges held the title of principal.

Balloon release held for late former Melrose High principal